Rowena Mae Schaaf Greene

Rowena Mae Schaaf Greene, 93, of Jerseyville, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at Bethalto Care Center.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Fieldon Cemetery with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.