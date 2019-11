Roy E. Hobbie

Roy E. Hobbie, 93, Ada, Minn., formerly of Godfrey, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Benedictine Care Community in Ada, Minn.

Visitation will be from noon until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.