Roy E. Silkwood

Roy E. Silkwood, 81, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 6:11 pm, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.