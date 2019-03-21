Roy Harlon Green

Roy Harlon Green, 90, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, passed away at 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 10, 1928, in Dover, Tenn., a son of the late John and Dollie (Wallace) Green. He married Gladys Lorraine (Fairfield) Green on June 19, 1948, in Granite City and she passed away on September 2, 2017. He retired from Granite City Steel after 46 years of dedicated service as a pipefitter. After his retirement, he continued working at Granite City Steel Credit Union as a courier for several years. The United States Army veteran was the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan. He was a faithful servant to the surrounding communities, helping many organizations and charities throughout the years. He was an active member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge No. 877, where he had served as a Worshipful Master, member of the Shriners and active with the Rolling Nobles, member of the Kiwanis Club of Wood River and had served two terms as Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis International, member of the Alton Eagles and was a lifetime member of the Granite City VFW. Roy enjoyed his many years of bowling, fishing and gardening and was always willing and wanting to help others.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Wilfried Roder of Pontiac, Mo.; a son, Brett Green of Glen Carbon; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Julia, Samuel, Jeremy, Terri, Brandi and Cari; many great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lyle and Sue Green of Granite City and Curbon and Sandy Whitehead of Naples, Fla.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Morrison; and three sisters, Ivy, Pauline and Opal.

In accordance to his wishes, there will be no services and he will be laid to rest next to his wife at Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.