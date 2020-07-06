Royal Ervin Hurt

Royal Ervin Hurt, 90, of Granite City, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Steven Gray officiating. You may view the service on livestream at the funeral home website. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.