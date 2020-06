Rubert Lavern "Lucky" Cauley

Rubert Lavern "Lucky" Cauley, 68, of Godfrey, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of his life, a carcade visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Private burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.