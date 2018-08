Ruby Marie Kenley

Ruby Marie Kenley, 85, of Pontoon Beach, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, August 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel, with Pastor Charles West officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.