Rufus Gutierrez Jr.

Rufus Gutierrez Jr., 77, died in his Godfrey home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, followed by a military burial at 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.