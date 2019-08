Ruth A. “Ruthie” Weber, 58, of Jerseyville, died at 9:48 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab after a courageous battle with ALS.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at the River of Life Church in Alton. Pastor Joe Dunnagan will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.