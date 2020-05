Ruth Ann Perrin

Ruth Ann Perrin, 90, fondly known as “Ruthie,” died at 2:02 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Riverside (Rosewood) in Alton, with family by her side.

A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.