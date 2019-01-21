Ruth E. Lee

Ruth E. Lee, formerly of Granite City, passed away December 20, 2018, at the age of 95.

Ruth Ernestine Powell Lee was born on November 23, 1923, in Eminence, Mo. She lived in Eminence until she moved to the St. Louis area, at which time she met and married the love of her life, Gilbert C. Lee. They had one son, Richard F. Lee. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and served as a homemaker her entire life.

In 1998, Ruth and Gilbert moved to Cumming, Ga., to be near their family. Ruth’s life ended peacefully at Arbor Terrace in Dacula, Ga. Agape Hospice was instrumental in preparing her to enter heaven and join her husband of 66 years and be with God.

Ruth is survived by her son, Richard Lee (Donna); granddaughters, Jennifer Martin (Bryan) and Erin Barford (Ian); and four great-grandchildren, Chandler and Gracie Martin, and Abigail and Nolan Barford.

Ruth was laid to rest at the Mount Hope Cemetery in St. Louis.