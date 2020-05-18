Ruth Elizabeth (Dant) Polson, age 92, a resident of Glen Carbon, IL, since 1985, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home.

Ruth deserves a beautiful tribute. However, a private family mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, because of the excessive laws concerning funerals and burials as a result of the coronavirus. Ruth will be laid to rest next to John at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe for her family and friends to gather together.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.