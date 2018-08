Ruth Elizabeth Holman

Ruth Elizabeth Holman, 87, of Granite City, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018, at Eden Retirement Center in Edwardsville.

The family will hold a Celebration of her life from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 2, 2018, at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City with Revs. Karla Frost and Bill Hale officiating.

Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.