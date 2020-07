Ruth Jean (Harman) Voumard, 97, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Visitation is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, with the service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St. in Alton. Burial will follow at the Fosterburg Cemetery.