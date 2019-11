Ruth M. Parkes

Ruth M. Parkes, 90, of Alton, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Private graveside services will be Monday, November 11, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.