Ruth Marie Middleton, 82, of Godfrey, passed away on July 6, 2020.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Gent Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.