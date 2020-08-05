Ruth Maxine Gallinot

Ruth Maxine Gallinot, 95, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side, and is now in eternal rest with our Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church Bethalto. Services will be private, with Pastor Kale Hanson and Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery Bethalto. Family is asking that visitors please wear face masks.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.