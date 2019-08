Ryan A. Bates

Ryan A. Bates, 30, of Godfrey, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Upper Alton Cemetery.