Sadie Ethyl (Boliard) Carter

Sadie Ethyl (Boliard) Carter, 86, of Godfrey, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her residence, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf in Godfrey, with Rev. Charles Schwab officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.