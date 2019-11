Sally J. Speciale

Sally J. Speciale, 69, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville, with Rev. Doug Job officiating.