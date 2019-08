Sally L. Myers

Sally L. Myers, 65, of Edwardsville, passed away at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Joe Taylor officiating. Private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.