Sandra Lee Collier
Sandra Lee Collier, 69, of Shobonier, Ill., passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ill.
Services are private though Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
