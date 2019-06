Sara Grace Sikorski

Sara Grace Sikorski, 32, of Highland, passed away at 1:31 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital ER in Vandalia, Ill.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.