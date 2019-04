Sarah “Sally” Stahlschmidt

Sarah “Sally” Stahlschmidt, 78, of Alton, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.