Sarah Capri Raymond

Sarah Capri Raymond, 29, of Bunker Hill, passed away at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.