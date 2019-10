Sarah L. Rhine

Sarah L. Rhine, 77, of Alton, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Pastor Andre Dobson officiating. A private family burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.