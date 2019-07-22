Scarlett Jane Wooley

Scarlett Jane Wooley, infant daughter of Nick and Brittany (Springer) Wooley of Bethalto, was born on July 9, 2019. She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019, while at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, with Pastor Tim Gill officiating. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.