Scott Allen Ramage

Scott Allen Ramage, 37, of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Saint Louis University.

A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, December 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites will be accorded.