Scott L. Northcutt

Scott L. Northcutt, 53, of Moro, passed away at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at the First Christian Church in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.