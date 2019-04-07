Scott Paul Dietrich

An angel on earth, Scott Paul Dietrich, of Godfrey, formerly of Bethalto, gained his heavenly wings on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 52, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Rev. Roy Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.