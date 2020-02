Scott R. Hillmer

Scott R. Hillmer, 63, of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation for Scott will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Scott’s life, services will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Hufty officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.