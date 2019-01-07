Selma N. “Sally” Dickerson

Selma N. “Sally” Dickerson, 90, of Hillsboro, Mo., passed away at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019, at DeGraff Hospice House in Sappington, Mo.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, at Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 4810 Highway B, Hillsboro, Mo., with Rev. Keith Vessell officiating. Memorial visitation will continue from 4 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private family burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.