Shannon D. Monroe

Shannon D. Monroe, 43, of Granite City, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at her home in Granite City.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until funeral at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 416 Ewing Ave. in Madison, with Father Nicholas Finley officiating. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until memorial celebration at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, at the church. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Purdin Cemetery in Purdin, Mo.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.