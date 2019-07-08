Shannon Kilmer

Shannon Kilmer, 44, of Downs, Ill., passed away June 12, 2019, after a hero-fought battle from A.L.S./Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He was born October 21, 1974 ,to Dennis Kilmer and Martha (McGrew) Kilmer in Spokane, Wash. He married Sharon Bresnahan June 10, 2000, in Delavan, Ill.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughters, Keelin and Avery; his parents, Martha Kilmer and Dennis (Judith) Kilmer; and one brother, Noah Kilmer (Jen Curtiss). He had many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School, he studied Criminal Justice at University of Illinois at Springfield and Fine Arts at Illinois State University. He worked at State Farm Insurance as a test analyst (Tek Systems) in 2004, left State Farm to do civilian work in Iraq from 2008 to 2010, and returned to State Farm in 2010 until 2019. Shannon (Big Country, Ginger Bear) was an amazing person, husband, family man, kind and gentle soul, an advocate for bees and their keeper, ceramics artist and supporter of anything creative, loved gardening and canning his harvest, a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan in victory, defeat, avid hunter and conservation steward, rodeoed bareback horses (he always said he made a bad cowboy), watcher of UFC fighting, studied Muay Thai in Thailand, IT guru, our handy fix-it guy and builder of anything, a wonderful cook and made baked beans taste gourmet, enjoyed the sights and sounds of the 4th of July, riding his motorcycle, donated blood and plasma when he could, enough to save 10 lives; loved listening to podcasts, music, NPR, watching documentaries, hunting and adventure-seeking videos, finding the truth in untruths with anything, learning how knives were made and took up coin collecting even after he was bed-ridden with ALS. He was never afraid to say what’s on his mind and you could agree to disagree with him, ending in a handshake or hug, Shannon had a contagious smile and laugh, loved to make funny faces and had an undeniable passion for looking at trees, finding nature in them and would want all of his family, friends and colleagues to Keep Hammering! In Lieu of flowers: Donations can please be made to FBO Kilmer Girls 1614284 at Cefcu Bank.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.