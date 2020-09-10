Shannon Lynne Philbeck

Shannon Lynne Philbeck, 30, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, the family will hold a memorial visitation from 5 p.m. until memorial services at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 14, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate. Face masks will be required and social distance guidelines being adhered to. Private family burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.