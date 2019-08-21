Sharon Ann Garrison

Sharon Ann Garrison, 61, of Maryville, passed away at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home with her family at her side.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at the First Baptist Church of Maryville, with Rev. Dr. Tom Hufty and Rev. Nate Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Troy.