Sharon Brock Dolan, 77, of Jerseyville, died at 10:20 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Surviving are:
Three Children: Christine Klunk of Florissant, Mo.
Ronald Robeen of Rochester
Joseph Robeen of Brussels
8 Grandchildren 1 Great Granddaughter
Two Brothers: Dale Hagen of Brussels
Gary Hagen of Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Sister: Jennifer Murphy of Springfield
Private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen.
Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Meppen.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.