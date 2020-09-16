Sharon Brock Dolan, 77, of Jerseyville, died at 10:20 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Surviving are:

Three Children: Christine Klunk of Florissant, Mo.

Ronald Robeen of Rochester

Joseph Robeen of Brussels

8 Grandchildren 1 Great Granddaughter

Two Brothers: Dale Hagen of Brussels

Gary Hagen of Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Sister: Jennifer Murphy of Springfield

Private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Meppen.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.