Sharon C. Bechtold, 80, of Bethalto, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

A visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.