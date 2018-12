Sharon K. Madrey

Sharon K. Madrey, 73, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, December 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 11, with Pastor Tony Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto.