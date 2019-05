Sharon L. Wisnasky, 74, of Cottage Hills, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, with Harold Williams, pastor of Apostolic Tabernacle in Edwardsville, officiating. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, Ill.