Sharon Rose Lowe
Sharon Rose Lowe, 80, of Alton, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
