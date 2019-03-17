Sharon S. Zobrist (nee Beck), 77, of Highland, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland,.
