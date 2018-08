Sharon Shirlene Brown

Sharon Shirlene Brown, 75, of Roxana, died at 8:24 a.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, August 24, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with services following at noon. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.