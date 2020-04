Sharrel Lee Carter, 79, of East Alton, passed away 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence.

Private services will be held on Saturday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Tom Hufty will officiate. A Facebook Live feed will be streamed on Dennis Carter’s Facebook page beginning at 10 am.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.