Shelia LeMasters
Shelia LeMasters, 74, of Alton, passed away peacefully at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
