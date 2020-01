Sherilyn Ann “Sherry” Koupa

Sherilyn Ann “Sherry” Koupa, 79, of Edwardsville, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Shipman.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Gillespie.