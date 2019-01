Sherri Diane Kistner, 53, passed away on the eve of Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in Abrozia Heart Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 24, at Bethalto Church of God in Bethalto. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow the service.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.