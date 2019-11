Sherri Ragus

Sherri Ragus, 71, of Wood River, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.