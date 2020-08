Sherry Lynn McQuaid

Sherry Lynn McQuaid, 55, of Shipman, died at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Monday, August 10, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman. Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery. The family requests that all guests wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid physical contact with the family.