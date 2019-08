Shirley A. Federer, 91, of Highland, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, with Rev. Nancy L. Gamache, pastor of St. Jacob United Church of Christ in St. Jacob, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.